'He's my rock': Friends rally around 23 year-old Clay County man severely injured in fiery crash

Gavin Conroy was flown by helicopter to a Gainesville hospital after a mid April crash. He has burns to 90 percent of his body.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of 23 year-old Gavin Conroy are rallying around him following a near deadly crash in Clay County in mid April.

Friend Samantha Carraway say he was driving to work to start his shift at Outback when he was rear ended on Wells Road. His car caught fire.

"I keep using the word shock. That's what it truthfully is. It's very surreal. It doesn't feel real," Carraway told First Coast News.

She says Conroy suffered burns to 90% of his body. He was flown by helicopter to a burn center in Gainesville.

"I have been reminding him everyday how proud we are of him for being so strong and so brave. It takes a lot to fight through what he's doing," she said.

While Carraway wants to know what lead to the crash, she's focusing much of her attention right now on supporting her friend who she says lit up a room with his smile and charm.

A GoFundMe page set up by another friend describes him as a "fun, caring, and loving person." Carraway says Conroy's prognosis is touch and go.

"I was explaining to his mom the other day how Gavin is a rock. He's my rock. He's her rock and many other people's rock. He will do anything for his family," Carraway explained.