'He is a miracle:' Clay County man recovering after fiery crash burns 90% of his body, family looking for justice

The family says they are expecting 23-year-old Gavin Conroy to be in the hospital for about a year and they are hoping for a fast recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: Photos are video may be distressing to some.

Tomorrow will mark the 100th day that 23-year-old Gavin Conroy has been in the hospital after being involved in a tragic multi-vehicle crash in April, suffering severe burns on most of his body.

“His condition now, they’ve had to amputate several of his fingers, and they’ve had to amputate both of his legs," said Conroy’s aunt Stacie Whitlatch

Whitlatch says the doctors are in the process of doing an allograft using skin from Conroy’s body that was not burned.

“The doctors have repeatedly told us that he is a miracle that he has survived with his condition, nobody survives 93 percent of burns," said Whitlatch.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place on Wells Road and Debarry Avenue.

Troopers say Conroy was rear ended by 40-year-old Clifford Ringer’s vehicle. The report says Ringer had four previous convictions for driving on a suspended license.

Ringer was charged with one count of driving on a suspended license with serious bodily injury and one count of driving on a suspended license with third or subsequent conviction.

“Knowing the condition that he’s in and knowing that his life has changed forever he’s got so much love and support but still his life has changed and not only his life his mothers life, his family’s life, his friend’s life, all of our lives have been impacted by this because Gavin has an impact on us," said Whitlatch.