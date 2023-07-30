Police: Man detained for shooting randomly, dies at hospital after being 'slumped over' while in custody

Police say the man identified as 33-year-old Anthony Ball, had a medical emergency while in custody and that it deteriorated at the hospital in which he later died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 33-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, as police say he was suffering from a "medical emergency" while in custody, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday at 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of English Colony Drive in the Southwood area of Jacksonville. Upon arrival, officers detained the man identified as Anthony Ball for "acting erratically and firing a weapon several times," according to witnesses, the release states. Witnesses say the incident involved Ball walking around a neighborhood of the area, openly carrying a firearm.

The release states that nobody was injured from the gunfire.

Once Ball was detained by being placed in the back of a patrol car, he was reportedly "being treated" by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department first responders. Police say he was alert and seated upright in the patrol vehicle and was cleared to be taken to the pre-trial detention facility, according to the release.

JSO says approximately 10 minutes later, officers checked on Ball again and observed he was slumped over in the back of the patrol vehicle. JFRD was requested back on scene and arrived shortly after an undetermined amount of time. JSO's Cold Case Unit detectives were also notified and arrived at the 14000 block of Old St. Augustine Road just after 1:50 p.m.

Medical personnel determined that Ball was suffering from a medical emergency and immediately took him to a local medical facility. According to the release, Ball's condition "deteriorated" and he was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

Initial findings by detectives reveal no use of force was observed during Ball's detainment. The release states that detectives also interviewed witnesses in which they told police that no force had been used in detaining Ball.

During a canvass of the area, a Smith and Wesson .40 Cal Handgun was found at the scene, along with three shell casings.