Clay County inmate dies in hospital after chest pains, Sheriff's Office says

A press release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office said before medical issues arose, Kevin Scott Keene's stay at the Clay County Jail was "uneventful."

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 55-year-old inmate at Clay County Jail died two days after staff brought him to a local hospital, according to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Scott Keene, 55, was arrested for aggravated battery July 18. CCSO says his stay was "uneventful" and he was not involved in any use-of-force incidents.

On Tuesday, Keene complained of chest pains. He was evaluated by the medical staff at the jail and subsequently taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Thursday evening, Keene was found collapsed in his hospital room after "an apparent medical emergency." Hospital staff could not revive him.