No, Florida's new concealed carry law does not make it an open-carry state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Saturday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida and this includes one that allows gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a concealed carry permit.

You may have seen one big misconception about this online that sheriff's offices across Florida are trying to clarify. Florida's new constitutional carry law does not make Florida an open carry state.

Let's verify some of the statements in a post on social media by the Fellsmere Police Department in Indian River County, Florida, separating myths and facts about the new law. Our sources are: Florida House Bill 543 and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's website.

The first part of the post states under "fact," "Open carry is still illegal in Florida under most circumstances." This is true. The new law does not impact Florida's open carry law; it impacts concealed weapons permits.

This part of the post goes on to state, "You may only openly carry a firearm if you are engaged in or traveling to or from fishing, camping, hunting or test/target shooting."

House Bill 543 states it's illegal for anyone to openly carry a gun unless pulling it out for self-defense or carrying it to and from a hunting, fishing or camping trip; however, that exception has already been part of Florida law.

The next part of the post states, "Anybody can get a gun without a background check." This is false, or a myth, as the post states.

The new law does not change who can get a gun. The FBI's website states when you try to buy a gun, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System verifies you're eligible.

There's a mandatory waiting period of three days after trying to buy one. You must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen and without a felony to own a gun.

Another part of the post states, "You can carry a gun anywhere." This is also false, or a myth, as the post states.

The law does not change where you can carry a gun. House Bill 543 states guns are not allowed in courthouses, schools, government meetings, bars, or polling places, among other places.