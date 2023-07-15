Woman dies in Duval County Jail 5 days after arrest

Police said the woman was found unresponsive around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate at the Duval County Jail was found dead Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The woman was identified as Notasha Marie Morrison, age 40.

She was arrested by the Atlantic Beach Police Department six days ago for violation of probation by allegedly selling or delivering fentanyl.

Morrison was under medical watch at the time of her death. JSO says corrections officers and medical staff were checking on her "throughout the day and night."