1 dead after shooting early Saturday morning in Arlingwoods area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in the Arlingwood area of Jacksonville.

Just before 2 a.m., officers reponded to a shooting call in the 7300 block of Burlingame Court, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, JSO reported.

Investigators believe the victim and another man got into an argument that escalated to the shooting, according to JSO. The shooter is believed to have left the scene in a 4-door gold sedan.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.