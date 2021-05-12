Suspect in Green Cove Springs hostage situation identified

Lancy L. Keenon is charged with armed kidnppaing, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department identified the suspect shot during a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station Saturday night.

Lancy L. Keenon, 44, of Palatka, is currently hospitalized with a gunshot wound after he was shot by SWAT officers, according to the GCSPD. He is charged with armed kidnppaing, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

The incident started at about 7 p.m., while thousands of people were watching the annual parade.

Police say a caller reported a hostage situation happening at the Speedway gas station on Lenoard C. Taylor Parkway on the southern end of the city. Officers who were arresting arrests at two separate election quickly responded to the scene.

On arrival, officers first helped removed the store's clerk, who had been hiding inside the store, from the scene. Officers also pinned the suspect, Lancy Kennon, and his hostage in a small area of the gas station, acccording to police.

With Kennon pinned in a single area, SWAT arrived on the scene and began to negotiate with him to release the hostage. During negotiations, a Clay County SWAT officer shot Kennon, who police say was holding a weapon.

The victim was released unharmed. Kennon was taken to the hospital for treatments of his gunshot wound, according to police.

It is believed the incident started as a domestic dispute between Kennon and victim, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.