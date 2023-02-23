Police: Man arrested after armed carjacking in East Arlington area

Howard William Dorr, 35, was arrested for carjacking with a firearm or deadly weapon, according to the JSO incident report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was arrested after the Jacksonville Sheriff' Office responded to Coggin Honda at 11003 Atlantic Boulevard on Tuesday night in reference to a carjacking.

Around 8:45 p.m., the officer arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim who said the incident happened when he was getting ready to leave work. The victim explained to the officer that he was in his car, parked in the service bay, when a dark truck drove up behind him.

Investigators said the truck was a Dodge Ram in the incident report.

The driver of the truck approached the victim. The next section of the report is heavily redacted.

Around an hour after the initial incident, a series of carjacking attempts were reported in the McDonalds parking lot, located at 1001 University Blvd North, according to the report.

When law enforcement arrived, witnesses pointed them towards the 1300 block of Arlington Road, according to the report. The suspect, later identified as Howard William Dorr, was found in an ACE Hardware parking lot.

The suspect was identified as the registered owner of the Dodge Ram, Howard Dorr, according to JSO. The victim was brought to the scene where the car was released to him.