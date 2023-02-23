All charges dropped against Jarrett Hobbs following investigation into Camden deputies

The Glynn County District Attorney's Office has dropped all criminal charges against Jarrett Hobbs, the 41-year-old Black man was was beaten by deputies.

The Glynn County District Attorney's Office has dropped all criminal charges against Jarrett Hobbs, the 41-year-old Black man was was beaten by deputies, according to his attorneys.

All charges were dropped, including those for assault, battery and obstruction for justice which deputies filed after the beating. Hobbs' attorneys, Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers, said in a press release they have reached a "significant settlement" with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

“Let’s be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that,” Daniels said of the September 3 beating. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped , the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”

The officers involved, Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick and Ryan Biegel, three officers involved in the beating, were all arrested and charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office.

“While we’re proud of this settlement and we’re for Mr. Hobbs, this is only one step of a long journey,” Sellers said. “The stories of abuse and corruption surrounding this detention center and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are beyond disturbing and those responsible must be held accountable.”