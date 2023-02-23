Man arrested in January Southside gang-related killing in Jacksonville, another man killed in same area Monday

Antonio Bass, 21, is charged with murder in the Jan. 19 death of a man in the Emerson area. JSO's gang unit responded to another shooting death in that area Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of a person last month on Jacksonville's Southside. Antonio Bass Jr., is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting occurred around 10:25 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 2100 block of Emerson Street outside of a business. According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report, the shooting was "gang related."

Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of "individuals being shot." After arriving on the scene, police found a man in his early 30's shot to death inside of a business 2061 Emerson St., the incident report states. A second victim, a woman in her mid 20's, was found with several gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

The female victim told investigators she was seated in the passenger seat of an SUV when three people wearing wearing ski masks exited a gold Infinity that was parked in the middle of Emerson Street. The victims heard gunfire and got out of the SUV and ran into a nearby business, the incident report states.

They were followed by one of the masked assailants, the report states.

Police said during a news conference following the shooting that the victims were "targeted."

Gang unit responds to deadly shooting Monday in same area

JSO's Gang Investigations Unit was back in this neighborhood on Monday after another man was shot to death. The gang unit and homicide officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Pine View Circle around 7 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

This area is less than half of a mile from the January gang-related shooting.

Officers arrived Monday at the Pine View Circle location to finding a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced him dead.

Witnesses told police they heard gunfire and then saw a black sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

JSO says several people in the area were taken for questioning.