JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Madison Schemitz, one of the victims severely injured in a June 3 Ponte Vedra stabbing , addressed the community Friday in a press conference to discuss the outpouring of support she has received since the incident.

Madison opted to only talk about her outlook on her recovery and what the future holds for her. She was surrounded by family and friends, the St. Johns Sheriff's Office staff and the Brooks staff. SJSO was assisting as the liaison to the media.