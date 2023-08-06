'Somebody just got stabbed right in front of Chubbys:' 911 calls document frantic calls after stabbing in Ponte Vedra

Multiple 911 calls from desperate witnesses at Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra paint a picture the moments after a stabbing Saturday.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — More details are known about the moments after multiple people were stabbed in Ponte Vedra Saturday. Officials say Ponte Vedra High School student Madison Schemitz was stabbed 15 times by her ex-boyfriend, and two others severely injured after attempting to intervene.

New Reports show law enforcement was dispatched and on scene in less than four minutes. LifeFlight arrived less than twenty minutes later. Those lifesaving efforts credited with the fact that nobody died. However, multiple 911 calls from desperate witnesses paint a picture of the shocking scene.

"Somebody just got stabbed right in front of Chubby's," one called told dispatchers.

Witnesses describe what they see after Madison Schemitz was stabbed, and her mom injured by Schemitz’s ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra.

"This nice family came out and had their to-go's and all we heard was screaming," another caller said.

'We need an ambulance."

Callers reported after the stabbings, 18-year-old Spencer Pearson attempted to hurt himself, one person calling him 'unhinged'. They described the knife he was holding as a 'little pocket knife.'

"They're trying to get the knife away from him right now," a caller described. "He has slit his throat multiple times."

Less than a week earlier, Schemitz’s mother filed a complaint with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office that Pearson was stalking and harassing her daughter, saying she had concerns for his mental health.

Shemitz’s mother intervened to help her daughter and so did complete strangers.

A bystander, Kennedy Armstrong's right hand was severely injured. His family tells first coast news he had surgery Tuesday but it will take about six months for the feeling in his hand to return.

As of Thursday, more than $150,000 dollars has been raised for Schemitz’s family between two Go fund me accounts. Madison's friend Alyssa James is also doing what she can to help.

"As of right now I think we've sold about $2,000 worth of keychains," friend Alyssa James said.

James has partnered with Locally Yours, a Ponte Vedra arts and crafts store, to sell 'Madison Strong' keychains.

On June 17th, Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra is having an all-day fundraiser. James will be selling keychains and t-shirts in honor of Madison.

"The keychains will be $15, and $10 will go to Madison and then the t-shirts are $25 and about $17.50 will go to Madison," James explained.

All proceeds will be donated to Madison Schemitz, her mom and the bystanders injured in the attack.

"We also got Flo's Ice Cream shop next to Chubby's to do a Madison Strong Flavor which is her favorite flavor, mint chocolate chip, and whoever buys it will go to Madison, along with the wings at Chubby's," James said.