Friend sells #MadisonStrong keychains to raise money for Ponte Vedra stabbing victim

Alyssa James has teamed up with a Ponte Vedra arts and crafts store to make Madison Strong key chains. Most of the proceeds will go to Madison Schemitz's recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Since the sixth grade, if she ever needed a pick me up, Alyssa James could always look to Madison Schemitz.

"She's always smiling, and she has the kindest heart she'll always compliment you like no matter what I could look horrendous, and she'll be like you look so good today and I was like okay thank you," James said.

Schemitz did what any friend would do.

"Someone who's trustworthy and will do anything for you and that's why I'm here doing this for her to give back to what she does for me all the time," James said.

James has partnered with Locally Yours, a Ponte Vedra arts and crafts store, to sell 'Madison Strong' keychains.

Schemitz is one of four people recovering from a weekend stabbing at a restaurant in Ponte Vedra. She and her mother were two of the people stabbed.

Madison's family said she suffered a spinal cord injury but believes she will walk out of the hospital.

"Everyone wants to do something, and they don't know what they can do so the keychain idea was to get everyone involved even if they didn't know her that well," James said.

The keychains are $15, with $10 going towards Schemitz's recovery.

"I sent the fundraiser to our softball group chat and Madison said I love you guys all so much and so I talk to her on snap a little bit we snapped a little bit here and there she's doing better though," James said.

As of Monday evening, James said they've sold 70 keychains and the goal is to reach $1,000 in donations.