Victim in Ponte Vedra stabbing currently paralyzed, family says

Star athlete Madison Schemitz is currently paralyzed, her family says, after her spinal cord was injured in Saturday's stabbing.

Example video title will go here for this video

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The victim of a stabbing Saturday in Ponte Vedra suffered severe injuries in the attack, including damage to her spinal cord, and is currently paralyzed, according to her family.

Madison Schemitz, a rising senior and star athlete who plays softball for the Ponte Vedra High School team, was stabbed multiple times, including in the back, family members tell First Coast News. Schemitz's mother Jacki Rogé was also injured in the attack outside of Mr. Chubby's Wings, as was Kennedy Armstrong, who stepped in to help when he saw the attack happen.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says the assailant was 18-year-old Spencer Pearson, who was also hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries. Witness and law enforcement sources tell First Coast News he slit his throat.

The Sheriff's Office said if Pearson survives, he will face multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

Tatiana Cruceta, Madison's oldest sibling, said although her sister is paralyzed at the moment, the family is confident she will recover to walk out of the hospital. Cruceta says the teen has already undergone multiple surgeries, and that her mother had surgery Monday for a ruptured artery in her hand.

Casey Estep, who was eating with Madison Schemitz and her mom at the restaurant shortly before the stabbing, told First Coast News that when Schemitz and her mom spotted Pearson, "They were like, 'Oh, we’ve got to go.'"

Estep said they asked for the check and tried to quietly leave, but before she could finish cashing out, Pearson took off running toward Schemitz and her mom.

Kennedy Armstrong said he was in the parking lot of Mr. Chubby's Wings when he heard people yelling and saw a man stabbing two women.

He told First Coast News what happened next is a blur. He didn't realize until after the incident that he'd been hurt. Armstrong suffered severe injuries to his right hand, including damage to an artery and several ligaments. He is scheduled for surgery Monday.

"You see two girls in trouble getting attacked by a guy, I would hope most people would do the same," Armstrong said on Sunday. "Kudos to the mom. I think she's the real reason that girl is still alive."