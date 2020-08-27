'I cannot escape the symbolism': Local activist reflects on park's name change

The park where young Black men and women were beaten by ax handles in 1960 used to be named after a Confederate soldier and had a Confederate statue in the center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was a dark day in Jacksonville's history. Ax Handle Saturday happened 60 years ago in what is now known as James Weldon Johnson Park, formerly Hemming Park.

On August 27th, 1960, young Black civil rights activists were brutally attacked by white men wielding ax handles and baseball bats.

A commemorative sit-in will take place at noon on location and virtually for safety during COVID-19. For the program leaders who will be at the site of the attack, there are two stark differences.

In the center of the park, there is no longer a Confederate statue hovering 62 feet off the ground. The statue and plaques were removed on June 9.

The park is formerly known as Hemming Park, named after a Confederate soldier. The Jacksonville City Council voted to change the name on August 11 to James Weldon Johnson Park.

Johnson was a Jacksonville native and a civil rights activist. Local activist and president of the Jacksonville Youth Council NAACP Rodney Hurst says you can't ignore the symbolism that this change represents.

“We are commemorating the 60th sit-in demonstrations on Ax Handle Saturday now in a park named for the man who wrote 'Lift Every Voice and Sing," the first Black lawyer licensed and credentials in the state of Florida, and the first Black secretary of the NAACP," Hurst said.

Today marks 60 years since the brutal and racist attack on young Black men and women in Jacksonville. We are live this morning talking about Ax Handle Saturday and how it will be commemorated today. #GMJ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/v7ptW14jvF — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 27, 2020

"I cannot escape the symbolism. I don’t give Jacksonville an A for effort. Jacksonville is playing catch up, but I’m glad the park is named for James Weldon Johnson.”

Hurst remembers being 16-years-old as he ran for his life by the then Hemming Park after he and his fellow members of the Jacksonville Youth Council NAACP held a peaceful sit-in at an all white lunch counter.