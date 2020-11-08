Jacksonville City Council to discuss 5 bills to rename local parks after veterans

City Councilman Garrett Dennis is sponsoring a bill to rename Hemming Park after James Weldon Johnson, who wrote "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The effort to rename Hemming Park in Jacksonville has drawn some controversy and has spawned several bills filed in response.

City Councilman Garrett Dennis is sponsoring a bill to rename Hemming Park after James Weldon Johnson, who wrote "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing." However, some are not in support of the effort.

In response to Dennis' bill, Councilman Danny Becton proposes naming the space after veterans. As a result, Dennis has now filed five separate bills to rename different city spaces after veterans.

Dennis said the goal in proposing the renaming of these spaces, such as Ed Austin Regional Park, is to point out what he calls hypocrisy. Dennis questions why renaming Hemming Park after Johnson needs to be accompanied by a designation for veterans.

The five bills are being discussed during a city council meeting that started at 4 p.m. Also discussed will be a vote to rename Confederate Park to “Springfield Park.”

