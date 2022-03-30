Let’s go fishing! Florida freshwater license-free weekend just days away

This weekend, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non-residents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Freshwater license-free weekend is just days away! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission invites Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend.

On April 2 and 3, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non-residents.

All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

Looking for a fishing spot to bring your family? The FWC is hosting two free freshwater fishing events this weekend and the public is invited to attend. Youth anglers will be allowed to access fish in ponds on site. Bring your own fishing gear, bait and chairs and go fishing!

Florida Bass Conservation Center Youth Fishing Derby

Where: Florida Bass Conservation Center (3583 CR 788, Webster, FL 33597)

Florida Bass Conservation Center (3583 CR 788, Webster, FL 33597) When: Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby

Where : Tenoroc Public Use Area (3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805)

: Tenoroc Public Use Area (3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805) When : Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration required for youth participation at this event.

: Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration required for youth participation at this event. To preregister, call the FWC at 863-648-3200 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pre-registration will end on Friday, April 1, at 5 p.m.