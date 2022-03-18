x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament scales fishing days down due to 'current gas situation'

Normally, general tournament fishing takes place over two days. However, this year, the GJKT implemented a format change due to "the current gas situation."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

The spike in gas prices has forced the Annual Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament to scale back on fishing days, according to event officials.

The tournament takes place every July at Jim King Park & Boat Ramp at Sister Creek.

Normally, fishing takes place over the course of two days. However, this year, the GJKT implemented a format change due to "the current gas situation."

"These changes will save you that whole second day of expenses, that normally come with tournament week... lodging, fuel, bait ect. as well as saving you from using up vacation days at work," said the tournament in an email release.

The general tournament day will take place on Friday only, but don't fret! The tournament payout will be the same; a 25 ft. Contender with twin Yahama 150's, rigged out with a custom t-top and electronics. 

"We look forward to still having a great event... if successful, it can very well be a change that stays," said GJKT. "We hope you are as excited as we are to insure success under the challenges we all are experiencing."

The annual event is a long-standing tradition for residents of the Jacksonville area.  More than 300 boats typically fish for thousands of dollars in prizes. 

RELATED: Federal grand jury indicts Georgia man of using illegal nets to trap, export turtles

RELATED: Rotten fish? Stinky feet? Corpse plant blooms in California

In Other News

Young adults step up support for LGBTQ+ children following passage of so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill'