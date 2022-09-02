FWC, Jacksonville Beach Animal Control rescue injured pelican on Jacksonville Beach

Several beachgoers reported the injured bird to the FWC in the morning. The FWC says its investigating the incident.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Rather than enjoying a beautiful morning by the ocean, Jacksonville beachgoers spent their morning calling for help.

Three pelicans spent hours trekking from the shoreline to the dunes near the beach entrance. One of the pelicans was severely injured as its wing was hanging limp.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Jacksonville Beach Animal Control rescued the injured pelican in the dunes.

Jacksonville Beach Animal Control told First Coast News the pelican was being sent to a bird rescue.

"I've seen them (pelicans) on the pier before with the fishing lines and fishing hooks on them, but I've never seen this before," beachgoer, Mary Jean Smith said.

Jean Smith said she hadn't seen an injured Pelican on Jacksonville Beach since Hurricane Matthew, and that it was an unusual sight this morning.

A few steps off the sand, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Captain Rob Emahiser says he received several calls about the injured pelican.

Emahiser says he also called FWC and other wildlife/bird rescues and agencies. He says its best to let those with experience rescue birds such as pelicans.

"Well I think most of us care about animals and some of our guards are animal lovers and we'd love to do something about it," Emahiser said. "But we know, we can't just box them up and bring them here because we're not going to be able to help them we're not veterinarians and we're not going to have the resources to actually help them," he added.

Jacksonville Beach Animal Control said the other two pelicans were not injured and did not need to be rescued.