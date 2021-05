The fire is happening near Swamp Perimeter Road and is about 150 acres in size, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are responding to a large wildfire in Ware County, Georgia.

The fire is happening near Swamp Perimeter Road near Waycross, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC).

The fire is about 150 acres in size, the GFC reported.