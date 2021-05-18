700-acre brushfire caused by an escaped prescribed burn

A Florida Forest Service manager said the fire got out of control because it was windier than originally forecasted.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The brush fire in western St. Johns County started as a prescribed burn, meaning officials planned the fire. However, flames escaped from it Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service.

By Tuesday afternoon, it had burned almost 693 acres of mostly private property. Anthony Petellat, the Florida Forest Service Bunnell District Manager, said that the acreage is mostly owned by Rayonier, a timber company.

The fire is close to the Oscar Ashton Road, near County Road 208. The prescribed burn was set by the Florida Forest Service near the Watson Island State Forest for "fuel reduction," according to Petellat.

"There was an enormous amount of equipment assigned to this incident," Julie Allen with the Florida Forest Service.

She said there were ten dozer plows, a helicopter and a plane with further assistance from the St. Johns County Fire Rescue. Petellat said Rayonier also assisted.

One of the reasons the Forest Service has so much equipment and manpower working this fire is the weather, according to Allen. It is windy, dry, and warm.

"We're aiming to get a good containment on the fire so it doesn't spread and potentially threaten communities," Allen said.

Petellat said the prescribed burn got out of hand Monday because it was windier in the morning than forecast to be. He said 20 mile-per-hour gusts were expected in the afternoon but not in the morning.

He said an escaped prescribed burn is rare and happens one-tenth of one percent of the time for authorizations issued.

Petellat explained the fire was fast-moving and tricky to fight.