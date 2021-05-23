Clay County mobile home mostly destroyed in early-morning fire

Clay County Fire Rescued tweeted about the fire, saying crews were fighting a mobile home fire off Melanie Lane near CR 218 in Clay Hill around 5 a.m.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A Clay County mobile home was mostly destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

Crews reported that most of the home has been destroyed, according to Clay County Fire Rescue. The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt, according to Clay County Fire Rescue. The family was able to get out of the home safely.

