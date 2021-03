Glynn County Fire Rescue said an All-Call has been issued for the area.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to extinguish a large brush fire in the area of Golden Isles Parkway and Highway 99 in Glynn County Sunday evening.

Glynn County Fire Rescue said an All-Call has been issued for the area.

At this time, multiple units are on scene working to extinguish the fire.