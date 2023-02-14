Kent Stermon badge photo released, investigation continues in Jacksonville

The influential GOP donor was given elite access by Jacksonville’s former sheriff, a privilege revoked by the current one.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A special sheriff-issued ID gave influential GOP donor Kent Stermon unfettered access to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. But the badge itself is not publicly accessible.

Stermon's ID photograph was released as part of a public records request for a copy of his "JSO access badge, including the color code and programmed information showing what areas he had access to.”

In response, a JSO spokesperson wrote, “Based on the information provided, it has been determined that the requested information for a copy of Kent Stermon's JSO access badge, including the color code and programmed information showing what areas he had access to is confidential and exempt from disclosure per FSS 119.071(3)(a).”

The exemption covers matters pertaining to “security and firesafety,” including “all records, information, photographs … or portions thereof relating directly to the physical security or firesafety of [a] facility or revealing security … systems.”

First Coast News asked if JSO could “clarify if this exemption applies to all badges issued by JSO.”

In response, JSO wrote, “It is not that the Kent Stermon’s ID card (not badge) is exempt; the information you requested would be exempted for all JSO ID cards.”

The ID color code designates the holder’s level of access. As previously reported, Stermon was one of nine individuals classified as part of the “Sheriff’s Circle” and used his badge to access JSO headquarters as well as the Montgomery Correctional Center on the city’s Westside.

Stermon had badge access to Jacksonville's police buildings since 2013, during former Sheriff John Rutherford's administration. The privilege was extended by former Sheriff Mike Williams and interim Sheriff Pat Ivey, but revoked by current Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Stermon was an enormously influential Republican in Jacksonville circles and a very close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The 50-year-old died by suicide in early December while under “active investigation” by the State Attorney’s Office. First Coast News learned the investigation was rooted in sexual misconduct of some kind.

Waters notified Stermon he was going to rescind his badge access a few weeks before he took office, before the criminal investigation began.

In late January, JSO said, “the criminal investigation is ongoing.”