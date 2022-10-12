Major GOP donor who had badge access to JSO received police escort to Florida-Georgia game

Kent Stermon, a major Jacksonville GOP donor, was among those who were assigned an escort.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a list of people and groups who received a police escort to the 2021 Florida-Georgia game. Kent Stermon, a major Jacksonville GOP donor, was among those who were assigned an escort.

The well-connected donor and businessman made headlines recently after his death when JSO announced that he was under investigation. Multiple law enforcement sources told First Coast News that he was being investigated for sexual misconduct.

It was also revealed that Stermon had unfettered badge access to sheriff's office buildings as a private citizen. He was the president of Total Military Management as well as a GOP kingmaker, seen as the conduit between Jacksonville politics and Tallahassee. He was a close political ally to Gov. Ron DeSantis and friend of Mayor Lenny Curry in addition to being deeply emmeshed in local law enforcement circles. His influence and political reach cannot be overstated.

Stermon was the only private citizen who is not connected to athletics who was listed as receiving an escort. He was allotted two cars.

To compare, Curry had three cars and University of Florida president had four.