JSO searching for missing 63-year-old man

Bernard Bethel was last seen walking away from the 1400 block of Lane Avenue Thursday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing endangered 63-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Lane Avenue North on Friday just after 12:30 p.m. The complainant advised that Bernard Bethel was last seen walking away from the area approximately 24 hours prior at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Bethel reportedly suffers from memory loss following a previous stroke and walks with a limp. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful at this time and police are attempting to locate him to verify his safety.

Bethel is 5’6”, 145 lbs. with Gray low-cut hair and Brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt over a long sleeve dark t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone having seen Mr. Bethel or who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.