Boat crew headed to Jacksonville rescues lone survivor of 39-person boat that capsized in South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The good Samaritans that rescued a man seen clinging to a capsized vessel in South Florida are based in Jacksonville.

The rescue took place about 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet Saturday night, according to the Coast Guard.

A search is still underway for 38 people said to be missing after the boat capsized. It's believed the boat was part of a human smuggling operation, the agency said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard credited good Samaritans on a Signet Maritime Corporation tug boat for pulling the man found floating to safety. Signet Maritime confirmed their Signet Intruder was the boat responsible for the rescue.

USA Today reports The Signet Intruder was returning to Jacksonville on its way from Puerto Rico when the crew spotted the man floating on a submerged boat.