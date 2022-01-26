x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nassau County detectives searching for missing, endangered man

Keiven Charles Murnane has been missing since Jan. 20, NCSO says. He was last seen leaving a home on Blackrock Road around 2 p.m. under "unusual circumstances."
Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing and endangered Keiven Murnane.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a man described as missing and endangered.

Keiven Charles Murnane has been missing since Jan. 20, the sheriff's office said. He was last seen leaving a home on Blackrock Road in Yulee around 2 p.m. on the 20th, according to NCSO.

Murnane left the home under "unusual circumstances," NCSO says, and is believed to be in danger. 

Murnane is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help deputies find Murnane is asked to call the sheriff's office at 904-225-5174. You can also call Detective Lumpkin directly at 904-583-9742 or 904-548-4049.

RELATED: Georgia family asking for help finding teen missing since Sunday

RELATED: Missing St. Pete boy found safe

In Other News

Meteorologists Lauren Rautenkranz and Mike Prangley talk about this cold weekend in store