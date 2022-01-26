Nassau County detectives searching for missing, endangered man

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a man described as missing and endangered.
Keiven Charles Murnane has been missing since Jan. 20, the sheriff's office said. He was last seen leaving a home on Blackrock Road in Yulee around 2 p.m. on the 20th, according to NCSO.
Murnane left the home under "unusual circumstances," NCSO says, and is believed to be in danger.
Murnane is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information that could help deputies find Murnane is asked to call the sheriff's office at 904-225-5174. You can also call Detective Lumpkin directly at 904-583-9742 or 904-548-4049.
