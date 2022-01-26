Nassau County detectives searching for missing, endangered man

Keiven Charles Murnane has been missing since Jan. 20, NCSO says. He was last seen leaving a home on Blackrock Road around 2 p.m. under "unusual circumstances."

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a man described as missing and endangered.

Keiven Charles Murnane has been missing since Jan. 20, the sheriff's office said. He was last seen leaving a home on Blackrock Road in Yulee around 2 p.m. on the 20th, according to NCSO.

Murnane left the home under "unusual circumstances," NCSO says, and is believed to be in danger.

Murnane is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.