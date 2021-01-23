JSO responds to shooting in Edgewood Manor, police searching for shooter

According to a JSO notification sent at 1:15 p.m., the reported shooting happened in the 7000 block of Ken Knight Drive East.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Edgewood Manor area of the city.

According to the JSO, the shooting happened at around 12:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of Ken Knight Drive East.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from one, non-life-threatening gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital for recovery.

JSO said the shooter remains at-large. The sheriff's office is searching for a tall, slender Black male with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information, should call JSO at 904- 630-0500 or email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.