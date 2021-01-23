JSO: 1 shot, 1 at-large after shooting in Windy Hill area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in Jacksonville his fighting for his life after an early Saturday morning shooting in the Windy Hill area.
According to police, the shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Bunnell Drive. Police said one man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.
JSO said they have identified the shooter, described as a white male with tattoos, who is currently at-large.
While JSO did not give a motive for the shooting, they did say the suspect and victim have a history of domestic violence. Police said the shooter and victim may be half-brothers.
Anyone with information, should call JSO at 904- 630-0500 or email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.