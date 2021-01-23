JSO searching for missing 4-month old baby believed to be with mother

Yisreal Toler is a Black female who is 1'6'' and 15 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a 4-month child and her mother that have been reported missing.

According to the JSO, officers responded to a welfare check for 4-month-old Yisreal Toler in the 2500 block of Eisner Drive called after someone was concerned of the child's safety.

Toler is believed to be with her mother, 20-year-old Evelyne Idella Franzue. JSO said they may be in a Nissan Altima with the Florida tag NNW Z24.

Yisreal is a Black female who is 1'6'' and 15 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Evelyne Franzue is a Black female who is 5'5'' and 160 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Yisreal or her mother should call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.