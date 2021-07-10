Police: 1 hurt in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

JSO said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Westbrook Circle East.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Westbrook Circle East around 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man in his mid-30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but the severity of his injuries are unknown at this time, JSO said.

Officers are currently speaking with a person of interest they believe may be connected to the incident.