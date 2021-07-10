Police: 1 hurt in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Westbrook Circle East around 6:45 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man in his mid-30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital but the severity of his injuries are unknown at this time, JSO said.
Officers are currently speaking with a person of interest they believe may be connected to the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.