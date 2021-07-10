Man wounded in overnight shooting in Jacksonville's Mid-Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man was injured after a shooting early Saturday morning on the Mid-Westside of Jacksonville.
At about 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Kings Park Road. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
First responders rushed the man to the hospital for treatment, JSO said.
During their investigation, police learned the shooting actually happened at another location from where the man was found, but police did not release details as to where that location may be.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You may also e-mail your tip to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.