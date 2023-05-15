JSO: Human remains found, identified as man who went missing in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has found the remains of a man reported missing in August 2020 Monday. Sanchez Hughes, 30, is the man identified by the sheriff's office.
On August 3, 2020, officers responded to the 1200 block of Ribault Drive in reference to Hughes' disappearance.
Police say Hughes was last seen around 11 p.m. the night prior, leaving the Lake Forest area of Jacksonville.
A day later on August 4, the man's vehicle was found in the eastbound lanes of J. Turner Boulevard at Kernan Boulevard.
JSO reports that Hughes' death remains classified as undetermined, and an investigation is continuing.