JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 40s was shot in the leg in the area of Park City Drive Sunday night.

He is expected to recover.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument the victim had with his neighbor.

The neighbor, identified as a man in his 50s, has been detained.