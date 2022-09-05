Cold Case: Jacksonville police searching for missing man last seen in 2020

On Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Ribault Drive in reference to a missing adult.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for the community's help in a cold case investigation involving a man reported missing in the Lake Forest area of Jacksonville.

Police say Sanchez Hughes, 30, was last seen around 11 p.m. the night prior, leaving the area. JSO says he has not been seen since.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 the victim’s vehicle, a Black 2013 Honda Accord was found in the East Bound lanes of J. Turner Butler Boulevard at Kernan Boulevard.

Due to the unusual circumstances of his disappearance, JSO is seeking information that will help in the furtherance of this investigation.

Hughes is described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black tank top and sweatpants, with black Nike shoes with blue soles and a black Nike hat.

Anyone who has seen Hughes or knows where he is should call JSO at 904-630-0500.