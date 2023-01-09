12-year-old boy hit, killed by vehicle after running away from dog on Jacksonville's Westside

JSO says at approximately 7 a.m., the 12-year-old boy and his brother were being chased by the dog on Lane Avenue South when the 12-year-old was hit by a Chevrolet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead Friday morning after a witness told police the boy and his younger brother were running away from a dog, which led to the 12-year-old boy being hit by a vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Lieutenant Nassim Mana says at approximately 7 a.m., the 12-year-old boy and his brother were being chased by the dog northbound in the 2200 block of Lane Avenue South while walking to their bus stop.

Mana says eventually, the brother stopped running but, the 12-year-old "continued to run, trying to get away from the dog." He says a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling southbound on Lane Avenue South at the same time, and struck the 12-year-old boy.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze remained on scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene after the boy was hit and took him to a local hospital where he later died. Mana says no one else was injured or involved in the incident and that they cannot release the younger brother's age "due to Mary's Law."