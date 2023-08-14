DCPS bus delays leaves students waiting at bus stops and schools

At Ribault High School, more than an hour after students were dismissed, students were still waiting here in the bus pick up zone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 100 buses were delayed across Duval County for both morning and afternoon pick-up on the first day of school, leaving some parents to scramble for ways to get their students to school on time.

Brittany Jones says her kids were waiting at their bus stop for close to an hour on the first day of school.

“The bus never showed and I had to be to work at a certain time and I was almost late as ever to work," Jones, a mother of 3 students in Duval schools, said.

She works as a bus driver and had just gotten to work when a friend called and told her about the delay. She says her friend brought the kids to her and she had to take them to school during her shift.

“We gonna try again tomorrow, we gonna just try again," Jones said.

Duval County School District is currently short 130 drivers of about 800 total positions.

Two companies are contracted for the bus services. In a statement one of them, Student Transportation of America, says drivers have taken on extra routes to help with the shortage and they are offering sign on bonus up to $3,000 based on experience to help recruit more people.

The shortage is not new, in February of 2022, the district had more than 150 positions open and the interim superintendent is working to let the community know about the open positions.

“Our contractors are working really hard to ensure that they make those pickups, there may be some delays we want to make sure our parents are aware of that and make a contingency plan." Dr. Dana Kriznar, interim Superintendent for DCPS , said.

Both bus companies are actively hiring for drivers, both full and part time positions.