DCF: Two 4-year-olds found dead on Southside suffocated in 'footlocker/toy box'

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported the two children died after a "medical emergency," last week. The FL Dept. of Children & Families says they suffocated.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from the day this incident was reported.

The two children found dead on Jacksonville's Southside last Saturday afternoon suffocated in a "footlocker/toybox," according to the Florida Department of Children & Families website.

At the time, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told the public the children died of a "medical emergency."

Lt. Adam Blinnat with JSO said they were told the children were playing and were found unresponsive when someone went to check on them.

When police arrived to the home in the 2100 block of Cromwell Road, they were not able to resuscitate the children.



Adults and other children were home at the time and were being interviewed by JSO.