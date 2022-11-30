First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine will open a campus at Jacksonville University, with the first class expected in 2026.

The first 4-year medical school in Jacksonville is expected to welcome its first class in 2026.

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with Jacksonville University, will open LECOM at JU. The university has applied for accreditation as of October 2022.

The first class is expected to have approximately 75 students, with total enrollment growing to 150 students per year within five years, according to a press release.

LECOM plans to build its new education facility within the Jacksonville University Medical Mall.