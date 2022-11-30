First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.
The first 4-year medical school in Jacksonville is expected to welcome its first class in 2026.
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with Jacksonville University, will open LECOM at JU. The university has applied for accreditation as of October 2022.
The first class is expected to have approximately 75 students, with total enrollment growing to 150 students per year within five years, according to a press release.
LECOM plans to build its new education facility within the Jacksonville University Medical Mall.
“With the addition of LECOM at Jacksonville University, we expect to be a thriving home for medical students, faculty and staff, all of whom will need places to study, live, eat and socialize and that will drive economic growth in the surrounding area,” said JU President Jim Cost. “Tapping into our network of community connections, Jacksonville University plans to play a central role in attracting private investment to build out supporting housing, restaurants and other businesses and amenities for this growing area.”