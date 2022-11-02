Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City

The 2021 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will be held from November 3 - 13, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13.

Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment.

LOCATION

Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex in Downtown Jacksonville, adjacent to TIAA Bank Field

510 Fairgrounds Place, Jacksonville, Florida 32203

ADMISSION

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors age 65 and older and $6 for children age 6 to 12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free. Half-price admission tickets are available for purchase in advance online through Nov. 3.

$25 Mega Pass wristbands can be purchased exclusively online through Nov. 3. The Mega Pass wristband grants the wearer individual admission and unlimited mechanical rides for use any one day during the fair.

WHAT'S THERE TO DO?

Rides and Acts

Aim High Canine Show

Aussie Kingdom Animal Shoe

Bob Boham's Family Entertainment

Gem Mining

Mobile Glass Studio

Racing pigs

Agriculture

4-H Animal Encounter – Cuddle with baby animals; adorable pigmy goats, heifers, chickens and rabbits will be available for demonstrations and guided touch

– Cuddle with baby animals; adorable pigmy goats, heifers, chickens and rabbits will be available for demonstrations and guided touch Plantopia – The inaugural show fills an entire building with beautiful plants, flowers, and several hands-on exhibits and demonstrations, including an aquaponics display, gardening and Florida crop displays. Contests for all ages. Plant doctor onsite to answer questions from home-gardeners.

Food

Join new past favorites for mouthwatering treats including:

Amish Donuts!

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Gourmet Candy Apples

Kettle Corn

Experience

Nurturing Room Sponsored by Memorial Health – A respite from the high-energy of the fair, caregivers can nurse or feed their child or take a quiet break from the action

– A respite from the high-energy of the fair, caregivers can nurse or feed their child or take a quiet break from the action Entertainment Stage Area – Seating for concerts is covered by a tent for shade and chairs/tables are spaced out as a part of the fair's newly implemented COVID-19 safety protocols

– Seating for concerts is covered by a tent for shade and chairs/tables are spaced out as a part of the fair's newly implemented COVID-19 safety protocols Community Stage – A line-up of all local performers are featured in the Americana/Folk Music tradition concerts

– A line-up of all local performers are featured in the Americana/Folk Music tradition concerts Self-Serve Ticket Kiosks – There will be self-service ticket kiosks at the gates for guests that wish to limit interaction with ticket sellers; this is another COVID-19 safety protocol

– There will be self-service ticket kiosks at the gates for guests that wish to limit interaction with ticket sellers; this is another COVID-19 safety protocol Mobile Daily Schedule – QR codes will also be posted to the entrance of the fairgrounds for visitors to download the day’s schedule directly to their phones

PARKING

The City of Jacksonville charges $5 to park at the fair (credit or debit card only) and lot availability varies daily.

Click here to see parking lot availability based on which day you plan to attend the fair!

Background Information

Jacksonville has hosted an agricultural fair since 1876 when it was the site of the first Florida state fair.

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, as it is known today, started in 1955 with 45,000 visitors in attendance and it has been educating, enlightening and informing the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture.