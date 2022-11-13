Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'

After Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole, a lot dunes from the beaches were obliterated.

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.

Dr. Quinton White, a marine scientist and professor at Jacksonville University, said this is expected. He said the sand at the beaches are migrating west. White mentioned how restoring dunes requires finding similar sand off shore.

"We have done so much alteration of the normal hydrology and geology of our beaches that they only maintain themselves if we do it by literally spending tens of millions of dollars to main the beaches," Dr. White explained.