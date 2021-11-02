Jacksonville teacher says social media threats have escalated over the years, parents don't think students are safe

A local high school teacher spoke to First Coast News during the first morning of enhanced security protocols. She says students are getting bolder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All Duval County high schools are under enhanced security this week due to social media threats and a student protest at Sandlewood High School.

Duval County Public Schools spokesperson, Tracie Pierce, says on Feb.10, a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest, which was given approval by administators to remain outside, became disruptive when the students marched inside the school.

A high school teacher of 20 years spoke to First Coast News off-camera. She didn't want to be recognized for speaking out for fear of repercussions.

She says she wants her students to stand up for what they believe in, but she doesn't think school is the right forum.

It started with a DCPS campaign for suicide prevention. Their campaign slogan is "You matter" and the graphic says "February is you matter month."

The wording is an issue for some students. February is Black History Month. Pierce says some unfortunate connections were drawn to phrases such as all lives matter. Then racially charged comments and threats were made online through the Duval Teams App, a communication system used district-wide.

It is not clear what was said, but the district shut down the app on Tuesday. By Wednesday, students had organized.

Story continues below

Protest Organizer Jara Enoch explains she and other students were disappointed when the district seemed to shadow Black History Month with its "You Matter" campaign.



In fact, Enoch tells us it was more of a Black HISTORY Month Matters protest Wednesday. @FCN2go @FlyyNewsGuy pic.twitter.com/6RsKB7aAg1 — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) February 11, 2021

"When we got into school, we made our voices heard," said Sean Presley, a senior and protestor. "We sat down because that's what we had to do."

The district says overall the protest was peaceful but became disruptive when the students marched into the school. The teacher tells First Coast News that the school went into lockdown shortly after the students started protesting inside.

“I talked to a police officer and he mentioned there was talk about getting fire extinguishers and breaking windows," the teacher says. The district says there was no physical violence or damage.

Now, the district says there are multiple social media threats prompting the increased security.

“Enhanced security” at all @DuvalSchools high schools today after numerous social media threats. A school security officer just pulled in to Sandalwood High School. #GMJ pic.twitter.com/kYEjTzuGgy — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) February 11, 2021

“The students know how much power they have," the Sandalwood teacher says. "The consequences students receive for any kind of infraction inside the school no matter how mild or serious ones, they aren’t given meaningful consequences. So it seems like the students are getting bolder.”

She says several parents emailed her letting them know they will be keeping their child at home for their safety.