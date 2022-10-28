Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claims Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement for a job

This claim comes just days after Jefferson crossed party lines to endorse Republican candidate T.K. Waters. The race for sheriff has come down to Waters and Burton.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, Lakesha Burton, alleged that former candidate Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement in exchange for the Undersheriff position.

Burton initially made the claim on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross Friday morning before confirming it again with First Coast News.

Ross was hosting her weekly Media Roundtable when Burton called in unprompted to join the conversation surrounding the upcoming sheriff election. She expressed her commitment to transparency and authenticity before recounting her conversation with Jefferson.

Burton said she discussed her platform and values with the fellow Democrat before he offered his endorsement in exchange for being her number two.

This claim comes just days after Jefferson crossed party lines to endorse Republican candidate T.K. Waters. The race for sheriff has come down to Waters and Burton.

Burton later met with First Coast News to further explain her claims. She said she met with Jefferson after the primaries and told him he would add value to her campaign as their platforms aligned. During this conversation, he asked for an arrangement, Burton said.

"He wanted to be the number two person, which is the undersheriff, and I can tell you no deals for me. You know, I refuse to become the thing I'm running against. It's time for change," she explained.

Burton said she would not accept or make deals with anyone during her campaign.

When asked if Jefferson said he would endorse her during that conversation, Burton shook her head and said "well, once he asked that, the conversation was pretty much over".

So, what does Jefferson have to say about all this? He disputes the claim and says no such request was made.

Following Burton's claims on First Coast Connect, Jefferson called in to respond. He explained he met with both candidates to "listen to their heart, to their goals and their plans," before making any endorsements.

"I never asked either candidate for anything nor was I promised anything," Jefferson said.

Ross then asked if he would work for Waters' administration if he was elected.

"If and when that time comes, and an offer is there, then I will consider it... I based my endorsement of T.K. Waters based on his plan and where he plans to take the agency in the very near future. I thought that he had a better plan."

Jefferson goes on to call the claims 'nonsense'.

