Former officer and sheriff's candidate endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff, crossing party lines

Jacksonville Sheriff Candidate T.K. Waters met with JSO supporters at the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police on the first day of early voting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff Candidate T.K. Waters met with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office supporters at the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police Monday morning for an endorsement announcement.

Waters is being endorsed by former officer Ken Jefferson. Jefferson was also in the sheriff's race prior to the August special election, on the Democratic Party ticket.

"Every endorsement is super important, especially the governor's," Waters said. "But when it comes to a hometown gentleman such as Ken, can't get any better than that."

Fraternal Order of Police President Randy Reaves tells First Coast News the officers who appeared at this announcement were on union time. The city allows union members a certain amount of paid time for union activities.

Waters is running against Lakesha Burton.

This announcement comes on the first day of early voting in Duval County.