Jacksonville police search for man in connection to Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who they believe is connected to a shooting incident.

The incident took place in early June on Jacksonville's Westside. The man in the photos allegedly approached two people, pulled out a gun and began shooting, police said. Neither of the victims were shot but the nearby building was hit several times.

Investigators have a video which shows the suspect open fire on the victims, according to a news release from JSO.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip and possibly be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.