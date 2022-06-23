x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jacksonville police search for man in connection to Westside shooting

The man in the photos allegedly approached two people, pulled out a gun and began shooting.
Credit: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who they believe is connected to a shooting incident. 

The incident took place in early June on Jacksonville's Westside. The man in the photos allegedly approached two people, pulled out a gun and began shooting, police said. Neither of the victims were shot but the nearby building was hit several times. 

Investigators have a video which shows the suspect open fire on the victims, according to a news release from JSO.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip and possibly be eligible for a reward, call  Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

First Coast News reached out to JSO for more specific details about the date and location of the shooting.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Governor Ron DeSantis speaking on Alzheimer's in Fort Lauderdale