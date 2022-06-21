x
Crime

Police: Nassau County Commission Chairman Aaron Bell charged with D.U.I.

Deputy Chief Jeff Tambasco confirmed that Aaron Bell was arrested on Sadler St. in Fernandina Beach Tuesday night
Aaron Bell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County Commission Chairman Aaron Bell has been arrested and charged with D.U.I, according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Deputy Chief Jeff Tambasco confirmed that Bell was arrested on Sadler St. in Fernandina Beach Tuesday night. Police say he is in the process of being booked in.

Bell, an Amelia Island resident since 2009, serves as Commission Chairman and represents District 2, according to his bio.

He is reportedly the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Science First, an 80 employee manufacturing company in Yulee.

