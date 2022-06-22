x
'He's always been a happy baby': Mother of 2-year-old boy shot in Brunswick says he's recovering, asks for suspect to turn himself in

Landan Jenkins was shot at a home in Brunswick, Georgia. Police are looking for Aaron Holland.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Alysa Jenkins' two-year-old son, Landan, is known for his smiles. However, for the past five days, those smiles have been missing after he was shot inside his grandmother's home in Brunswick.

"Next thing you know it's gunshots going off, and after they stopped, all I heard was my friend saying, 'The baby, the baby,'" she told First Coast News.

Brunswick Police are looking for Aaron Holland, who Jenkins says is a family acquaintance. 

She says he was on drugs at the time and started shooting while laying in the bathtub, hitting Landan in the lower abdomen.

"It hit his spleen, his colon, his intestines and his kidney," she said.

Jenkins says her son is getting better, making it through two surgeries. She's hopeful his breathing tube will be released soon. 

Credit: Courtesy: Alysa Jenkins
Landan Jenkins, 2, was shot inside a home in Brunswick, Georgia last week. His mother says he is improving and she's hopeful his breathing tube will be removed soon.

She also expects some pretty expensive medical bills and created an online fundraiser to help pay for them.

She wants Holland to turn himself in.  

"He's a dad himself. So, how would you feel if something like this happened to one of your kids? He knows exactly how he would feel. He just needs to turn himself in," Jenkins said.

Credit: City of Brunswick Georgia PD
Aaron Holland 23, of Brunswick

2-year-old rushed to hospital after Brunswick shooting, police searching for wanted suspect

