'He's always been a happy baby': Mother of 2-year-old boy shot in Brunswick says he's recovering, asks for suspect to turn himself in

Landan Jenkins was shot at a home in Brunswick, Georgia. Police are looking for Aaron Holland.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Alysa Jenkins' two-year-old son, Landan, is known for his smiles. However, for the past five days, those smiles have been missing after he was shot inside his grandmother's home in Brunswick.

"Next thing you know it's gunshots going off, and after they stopped, all I heard was my friend saying, 'The baby, the baby,'" she told First Coast News.

Brunswick Police are looking for Aaron Holland, who Jenkins says is a family acquaintance.

She says he was on drugs at the time and started shooting while laying in the bathtub, hitting Landan in the lower abdomen.

"It hit his spleen, his colon, his intestines and his kidney," she said.

Jenkins says her son is getting better, making it through two surgeries. She's hopeful his breathing tube will be released soon.

She also expects some pretty expensive medical bills and created an online fundraiser to help pay for them.

She wants Holland to turn himself in.