Police: Jacksonville officer arrested for DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early on Saturday morning, a Jacksonville police officer was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence. The officer was pulled over by a St. Augustine police officer, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just before 1:00 a.m., an officer with St. Augustine PD pulled over a car driven by an active police officer with JSO, Christopher Krukowski Lamont. He was pulled over for reportedly speeding on San Marco Avenue, officials said.

After speaking with Lamont, the officer believed the man was driving under the influence. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office DUI unit arrived to assist with sobriety exercises, which lead to Lamont being arrested, according to JSO.

Lamont was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the St. Johns County Detention Center. He was off duty and driving a personal car at the time of his arrest. Lamont has worked for JSO for 3 years.